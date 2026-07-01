The Cymru Football Foundation and Football Association of Wales are calling for £150million to be invested into football facilities over the next five years to ensure quality football facilities are accessible to communities across the country.
The call comes as both organisations unveil Local Football Facility Plans that set out a clear roadmap for improving facilities in each local authority area.
Each plan identifies existing or new sites to be developed by 2030 ensuring investment is prioritised to deliver facilities that:
- Meet the fast-growing needs of the women and girls’ game
- Address current gaps in facility provision to meet demand
- Improve player, volunteer and referee experiences
- Futureproof facilities to become more environmentally sustainable
- Maximise investment opportunities
Grassroots football clubs have been central to the development of these plans with over 50% of all clubs providing feedback to identify the needs for high-quality facilities. This represents almost 70% of all registered players across the country.
Since launching in 2022, the CFF has invested over £27million into developing facilities across Wales – delivering 46 artificial pitches and over 60 clubhouses and changing rooms.
During this period, there has been a 21% increase in registered players across the country – a 47% increase in participation amongst women and girls, a 36% increase in youth players and 114% increase in players with a disability.
This growing demand highlights the need for accelerated investment to deliver improved access to facilities.
Each plan sets an initial five-year vision to transform local football facilities through the following four investment priorities:
- 3G artificial grass pitches (AGPs)
- Natural turf grass pitches
- Off pitch and ancillary facilities
- Small-sided recreational football facilities
Aled Lewis, Director at the Cymru Football Foundation said: “We’re excited to reveal our local football facility plans to help shape the future of facility investment across Cymru. Together with the Football Association of Wales, we’re committed to delivering high-quality facilities to communities that need them most.
“These plans will shape future conversations and partnerships with football clubs, leagues, Area Associations and Local Authorities to successfully implement and deliver priority facility projects and we’re looking forward to working together to invest into facilities that will have a positive impact.”
Noel Mooney, CEO at the Football Association of Wales said: “Investing in facilities is essential for the future of the game across Cymru – demand is at an all-time high and these local football facility plans are our strategy to provide essential positive, safe environments for our grassroots players to thrive.
“We know that these improved facilities will have far-reaching benefits for communities beyond the pitch, supporting positive health and wellbeing, providing an economic boost and encouraging a greater sense of community pride.”
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