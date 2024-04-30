PENPARCAU have been crowned champions of the Central Wales South League with two games left to play.
The Min-y-Ddol side have only lost once during the campaign to date and secured the title with a 7-0 win against Aberystwyth University on Monday night.
Arky were at if from the first whistle and took a commanding 4-0 lead into the break through Andrew Gittins, Kenneth Williams and Elwyn Edwards (2).
Manager Mark Gornall rang the changes after the interval and they continued to press forward at every opportunity without reaping further reward until the final 10 minutes.
Aaron Davies-Thomas made it 5-0 on 80 minutes after good work by substitute Stefano Antoniazzi who had just entered the fray and he bagged his brace five minutes later.
Another substitute, 18-year-old Harley Lawton, also made an impression with the seventh goal on the 90.
Penparcau have just one defeat to blot their copybook when they lost 4-2 at Knighton Town back in January and will look to finish the campaign with two wins.
They travel to Presteigne St Andrews on Saturday before they bring the curtain down on their season when Aberystwyth University visit Min-y-Ddol on Saturday, 11 May.
The club is appealing for supporters to turn up in their numbers to celebrate a title-winning campaign.
Entry is £3 for adults with free hot dogs for children under 16. Kick off is at 2.30pm.