PENPARCAU remain unbeaten in group A of the E R Jenkins League Cup after a hard-fought 5-3 victory against visitors Machynlleth.
Mach were second best on the day and trailed 5-0 at the break after a hugely disappointing first half.
Aaron Davies-Thomas opened Arky’s account on 12 minutes and they went on to launch wave after wave of attacks.
Liam Lewis doubled their advantage three minutes later as the hosts ran riot and Matthew Davies got in on the act on the half hour with his fifth goal in the competition.
Veteran Elwyn Evans made it 4-0 four minutes later and a dismal half by the visitors was made worse when Rhydian Lewis added a fifth in stoppage time.
Some strong words from the manager and maybe the hosts easing off the gas led to an improvement in the second half with Mach making more of a game of it.
Iestyn Evans pulled one back on 70 minutes and there were two late goals by Rhys Evans and Dillon Browne which gave the final scoreline a more respectable appearance.
Llanilar also notched a win against Aberystwyth University but were made to sweat for their 2-1 success after the students took a first-minute lead through Alex Dutton-Johnson.
Harvey Matthews equalised on 19 minutes and and the match was in the balance until Charlie Barnett’s own goal.