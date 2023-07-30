New signing Aaron Davies-Thomas made an immediate impact with two goals as Penparcau beat Presteigne St Andrews 7-0 at Min-y-Ddol.
Penparcau 7 Presteigne St Andrews, Welsh Cup Qualifying Round 1
The pacey young winger, who has impressed in training in recent weeks since making the move from Bethesda Rovers, bagged his brace inside 16 minutes with Liam Lewis and Matty Davies also netting to give Arky a commanding 4-0 advantage at the break.
They continued to dominate after the turnaround but were made to wait for further reward with late goals by Ciaran Evans, Harley Lawton and Anthony Evans.
Aaron Davies-Thomas scored twice for his new team (Penparcau FC)