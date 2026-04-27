PENPARCAU are through to the final of the Len & Julia Newman Trophy after the beat Talybont 5-1 at Min-y-Ddol on Saturday.
Arky made a strong start, opening the scoring after just eight minutes when Harley Lawton found the net, assisted by Mikey Gornall.
The lead was doubled on 13 minutes as Matty Davies finished well from a pass by Lawton.
Just four minutes later, Davies grabbed his second of the game, this time assisted by Gornall, giving Penparcau a commanding 3–0 lead at half-time.
The second half saw Penparcau maintain control, keeping possession well and limiting Talybont’s chances.
On 52 minutes, Ben Lewis effectively put the game beyond reach with a superb free-kick.
The scoring was completed in the 74th minute when Gytis Pivnickas added a fifth, assisted by Callum Evans.
Talybont did manage a late consolation through Kenneth Williams following a defensive error, but by then the result was already beyond doubt.
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