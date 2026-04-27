CHAMPIONS Llanuwchllyn were officially presented with the Ardal North East trophy on Saturday after completing the job in style with a 3–0 home victory over Kerry.
On a celebratory afternoon at Cae Llan, a large crowd gathered to witness captain Ilan Hughes lift the silverware following a season of remarkable consistency under manager Siôn Tudor.
The opening half was surprisingly cagey, with both sides cancelling each other out in midfield and few clear-cut chances created.
The breakthrough, when it arrived, came courtesy of the skipper. Just before the interval, Hughes swung in a corner from the left and watched as it curled all the way into the far corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless and sending the home support into raptures. It was a fitting goal from the player who has led by example all season.
The second half saw Kerry show more urgency, but Llanuwchllyn’s defensive unit remained composed and well organised. Substitutions on both sides injected fresh energy into the contest, yet it was the champions who continued to carry the greater attacking threat.
That pressure paid dividends on 73 minutes when prolific striker Meilir Williams struck again, claiming his 50th goal of a staggering season. The forward timed his run perfectly to convert from close range, sparking further celebrations around the ground.
With the champagne already on ice, Williams added a flourish in the dying seconds. Picking up the ball in space, he unleashed a perfectly struck left-footed volley to make it 3–0 and put an emphatic seal on both the match and the title celebrations.
It capped a hugely impressive campaign for Tudor and his squad, who can now celebrate a championship success built on discipline, resilience and attacking quality. Festivities continued long into the evening as players, staff and supporters marked a memorable achievement.
There were several standout performances on the day, with Ilan Hughes, Nathan Davies and Aled Parry all drawing praise, but it was Dafydd Evans who was named Man of the Match for a commanding display.
Llanuwchllyn still have two league fixtures remaining and will aim to finish strongly when they travel to Builth Wells next Saturday before closing the campaign away at Knighton Town. However, one final and significant hurdle awaits: a League Cup final clash against Bangor, to be played at Y Traeth, Porthmadog, on Saturday, May 16, with kick‑off at 2.30pm.
Elsewhere, Dolgellau Athletic kept their play‑off hopes alive with a dramatic 3–2 win away at Radnor Valley. The hosts struck first through Joey Price, but Dol hit back when a dead‑ball effort by Aaron Young glanced off centre‑half Tim Office for an own goal.
Price restored Radnor’s lead early in the second half, yet Dol’s persistence paid off when Osian Morris headed home a deserved equaliser. With the clock ticking down, the visitors sensed a winner and found it in stoppage time as Jamie Jones skilfully shifted onto his left foot and finished coolly from Gerwyn Williams’ cross.
Second‑placed Bow Street suffered a setback with a 2–0 defeat at Llangollen Town, Paige Wilding scoring in each half.
Other results: Llandrindod Wells 1 Rhos Aelwyd 0; Llanfair United 2 Cefn Albion 0; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 0 Builth Wells 2; Penycae 1 Knighton Town 1; Lex XI 2 Corwen 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.