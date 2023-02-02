Things are hotting up at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with only two points separating the top three sides.
Penparcau Reserves , who didn't have a fixture over the weekend, remain top on 20 points, a point ahead of Corris United and two clear of Bont, but the chasing pair both have a game in hand on Arky.
Things could get hotter still when Penparcau return to league action on Saturday, with Corris the visitors to Min-y-Ddol.
In a thrilling top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, second-placed Corris United lost 4-3 at Bont who are breathing down their necks in third place.
Remarkably, Bont were 4-0 ahead at the break thanks to Garin Evans (2) Elliot Langford and Richard Jones. The visitors fought back with strikes by Jake Hinge, Joe Green and Ryan Jones but it wasn’t enough to avoid their first defeat of the campaign.
Borth United beat visitors Padarn United 2-0 thanks to two late goals by Tristan Jenkins and Ben Robbins.
Fixtures, Saturday, 4 February: Talybont v Aberystwyth University Reserves; Bont v Tregaron Turfs Reserves; Penparcau Reserves v Corris United.