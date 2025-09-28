PENPARCAU produced a polished all-round display as they hit double figures at Corris United in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
It was a goal-fest from start to finish, with the crowd treated to an incredible attacking display.
The breakthrough came early when Matty Davies found the net in the 13th minute, before doubling his tally with a fine strike in the 26th minute.
The pressure continued, and Liam Lewis added his name to the scoresheet in the 41st minute, followed quickly by Callum Evans, who struck just before half-time in the 45th minute, giving the side a commanding lead at the break.
The second half began in explosive fashion, with Liam Lewis scoring straight from the restart in the 46th minute.
Evans then grabbed his second of the match in the 54th minute, showing no signs of slowing down.
Lewis completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, underlining his dominance up front.
Late on, the goals continued to flow.
Lee Jones got in on the act with a neat finish in the 84th minute, before Matty Davies sealed the game in style. He struck in the 88th minute to complete his hat-trick, and then added yet another in stoppage time in the 91st minute, finishing with four goals to his name to take his tally to eight for the season.
It was a stunning performance, with Davies and Lewis leading the charge, Evans proving clinical, and Jones adding the icing on the cake.
In contrast, there was only one goal in the other match played on Saturday in a hard-fought encounter between two-evenly matched sides, Liam Antwis’ strike on 34 minutes enough to seal the points for Padarn United at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves.
Fixtures, Saturday, 11 October: Aberystwyth Town – Ceidwaid Aberystwyth v Llanilar Reserves; Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves v Penparcau.
