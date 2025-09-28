CRYMYCH made it a magnificent seven wins out of seven in the first division of the Costcutter Ceredigion League, brushing hosts Crannog aside 8-1 on Saturday.
They dominated from the off and were four goals to the good by the break, Sion Vaughan with a hat-trick with Gethin Evans also on the score sheet.
They continued to press after the turnaround with Evans going on to complete his hat-trick and Ross McDonald netting twice.
George Colven scored a consolation goal for the hosts.
Newcastle Emlyn remain four points adrift having played an extra game after they ran out 2-0 winners at Llanboidy, Timothy Griffiths and Jonathan Seeley with the goals.
Third-placed Felifach kept up the chase with five unanswered goals at Cardigan Town, Cameron Miles leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Steffan Evans and Rhys Williams whilst Maesglas won by the odd goal in five at Pencader United.
Louis Harding bagged a first-half brace to put the visitors in charge before Joe Russetti reduced the arrears on 50 minutes.
Kieran Harman restored Maesglas’ two-goal buffer just past the hour mark and that’s the way it stayed until stoppage time when the visitors’ Aaron Hopkins was red carded and Bradley Rowland made it 3-2 very late on.
It finished 1-1 in the other game played, Adam Williams with a second-half equaliser for St Dogmaels after Luke Evans had given Llandysul the lead midway through the first half.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town Reserves maintained their two-point lead at the top with a hard-fought 5-3 win at Llechryd Reserves.
Jason Jones and Dion Deacon-Jones gave them a 2-1 lead at the break with Rhydian Davies replying for Llechryd.
A three-goal blast by Jones, Deacon-Jones and Rhun Davies took the game away from the hosts but they rallied with goals by Davies and Owen Wilton to make the final scoreline respectable.
Second-placed Bargod Rangers eased to a 3-0 win against Aberaeron after a pretty even first half at Parc Puw.
The hosts shifted through the gears after the break with goals by Caleb Ponsonby-Lewes, Ethan Furness and Danny Davies from the penalty spot.
Ffostrasol Reserves had a field day against Maesglas Reserves with a 13-0 win at Maes Radley.
Ryan Moore led the way with five goals, his brother Keane scored four, Andrii Solyliak claimed a hat-trick with veteran Gethin Davies also scoring.
Third-placed New Quay battled to a 4-3 win at Tregaron Turfs Reserves who took an early two-goal lead through Richard Parkin and a Jack Chetwynd own goal.
But the visitors fired back to lead 4-2 at the break, through Billy Simpson, Oliver Edwards from the spot, Aaron McCarthy and another own goal, this time by Tregaron’s Caradog Daniel.
Marc Jones made it 4-3 in the closing stages but New Quay held on for the win.
Goals by Krsysztof Dolniak (2), Steffan Hopkins and Connor Barry saw Felinfach Reserves to a 4-1 win against Aberporth, Lian Griffiths with the reply for the visitors.
Division Three results: Llandysul Reserves 5 (Tecwyn Williams, Peter Thompson, Caleb Davies , Dyfan Davies, Mile Jones OG) Llanboidy Reserves 1 (Luca Jones); Crymych Reserves 4 (Llywelyn John, Rhys Jenkins, 2, Serdar Acikgoz) Crannog Reserves 1; Dewi Stars 4 (Osian Rhys Jenkins, Rhydian Jones, Wren Williams, Damiel Bulman) Felinfach 3rds 2 (Aaron Evans, Jacque Beauchamp).
