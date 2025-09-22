Aberaeron 14 Loughor 12
Admiral National League 2 West
MONSOON weather conditions for Aberaeron's first home league match in Divion 2 West marred any prospect of an expansive and open game, and it was a battle of attrition which the hosts secured the narrow success, writes Parry Evans.
A strong wind and driving rain blowing across Parc Drefach was always likely to be a tale of two halves and so it turned out to be.
Aberaeron had the advantage of the elements in the first period and despite conceding a converted try in the first minutes, they subjected the visitors to desperate defence , encamped for virtually the whole period deep in the visitors’ territory.
Early pressure failed to produce results with two long range penalties going close but forward pressure was unrelenting with the experienced Owain Wozencraft and young Fin Webb aided by the bulk of Julian Roberts and Will Skyrme James subjecting the visitors to desperate defence.
They were finally rewarded in the latter stages after a series of rolling mauls resulted in man of the match hooker Owain Bonsall grabbing a brace.
With Rhodri Jenkins converting both it gave a marginal seven point advantage at the turnaround.
Loughor upped their game after the restart and turned the tide with Aberaeron forced to defend for long periods only to concede in the final minutes with a rather fortuitous try.
The failed conversion proved crucial and despite late pressure it was celebration at the final whistle and a second success of the season.
The second string Gwylanod travelled to Cardigan on Friday evening and came away with an impressive 36-0 success.
Tries from Mathew Harries, Osian Davies, Ifan Davies(2) Tommy Lewis and Man of the Match Ifan Rishko were complimented with two conversions by Harries and a Rishko conversion for an encouraging performance..
