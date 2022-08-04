Penparcau to face Barmouth and Bow Street v Llanilar in FAW Amateur Trophy
The draw for Round 1 of the FAW Amateur Trophy has been released with 250 clubs entering the competition for the 2022/23 edition. Only clubs from the Men’s Tier 3 and below are eligible to compete.
There will be 248 clubs competing in Round 1 with Rockspur and Baglan Dragons receiving byes for reaching the semi-finals last season and still being eligible to participate in the competition.
Ties are to be played on Saturday, 3 September 2022.
Central Draw
Penparcau v Barmouth and Dyffrun United Presteigne St Andrews v Tregaron Turfs Carno v Rhayader Town Llansantffraid Village v Montgomery Town Machynlleth v Builth Wells Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant v Berriew Radnor Valley v Dolgellau AATywyn Bryncrug v Llandrindod Wells Caersws v Meifod Waterloo Rovers v Welshpool Town Bow Street v Llanilar Four Crosses v Llanfair United Dyffryn Banw v Knighton Town
Northern Draw
Llangollen Town v Llay Welfare Holywell United v Llandyrnog United Caerwys v Castell Alun Colts Brickfield Rangers v Coedpoeth United Rhydymwyn v Connahs Quay Town Ruabon Rovers v Johnstown YFC FC Queens Park v Penycae Greenfield v Denbigh Town Mynydd Isa Spartans v CPD Caer Clwyd Lex XI v Rhostyllen Saltney Town v FC United of Wrexham Llanuwchllyn v Hawarden Rangers Flint Mountain v St Asaph City Corwen v Rhos Aelwyd Llandudno Albion v Amlwch Town CPD Cefni v Clwb Pel Droed Llansannan Bodedern Athletic v CPD Y Rhyl 1879 CPD Nefyn United v Gwalchmai Bangor 1876 v Glantraeth CPD Llannefydd v Llanrug United CPD Mountain Rangers v Penmaenmawr Phoenix CPD Bro Cernyw v Prestatyn Sports Cergybi v Cefn Albion Kinmel Bay v CPD Llanberis CPD Pwllheli v Menai Bridge Tigers Mochdre sports v CPD Y Glannau Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs v Nantlle Vale Llandudno Junction v CPD Y Felinheli CPD Y Penrhyndeudraeth v CPD Aberffraw Llanfairpwll v Betws-Y-Coed Meliden v Talysarn Celts Bontnewydd v CPD Gaerwen Bethesda Athletic v CPD Mynydd Llandegai Rhyl Allstars v Holyhead Town Llanrwst United v Rhuddlan Town CPD Llanerch-Y-Medd v NFA Bow v Abergele Llanystumdwy v CPD Y Fali Penrhyn Bay v CPD Cerrigydrudion Glan Conwy v Treaddur Bay Llanfairfechan Town v Llangefni Town
Southern Draw
FC Tredegar v AFC Penrhiwceiber Lucas Cwmbran v Abertillery Excelsiors Goytre AFC v Treowen Stars Newport Saints v Graig Villa Dino Pill AFC v Aberbargoed Buds Pentwynmawr Athletic v Nantyglo Trethomas Bluebirds v Sudbrook CCFC Nelson Cavaliers v Abercarn United Undy Athletic v Lliswerry Marshfield AFC v Ynysddu Welfare Newport City v Rogerstone AFC Tredegar Town v New Inn Coed Eva Athletic v Portskewett & Sudbrook AFC Pontymister v Chepstow Town PILCS v The Oak RTB Ebbw Vale v Mardy Caldicot Town v Monmouth Town Machen v Caerleon Treharris Athletic Western v Abertillery Bluebirds AFC Wattstown v Croesyceiliog Risca United v Blaenavon Blues Argoed Reform Club v Newport Corinthians Cefn Fforest v Treherbert Boys and Girls Brecon Corries v Cwmcarn Athletic Llanrumney United v Aberfan Butchers Arms v Caerau Ely Penydarren Seniors BGC v Caerphilly Athletic Cardiff Athletic v Clwb Cymric Ynyshir Athletic v FC Cwmaman Grange Albion v Pontyclun Cwmbach Royal Stars v Vale United Ferndale Boys and Girls Club v Ely Rangers Canton Liberal v Cardiff CosmopolitanMerthyr Saints v Aberdare Town Tongwynlais v Aber Valley Penrhiwceiber Rangers v Carn Rovers Cardiff Corinthians v Aberystwyth Exiles Gurnos v Llanishen Wanderers AFC Whitchurch v AFC Llwydcoed Sully Sports v Cardiff Airport Cathays Cons v Canton Rangers Splott Cons v Docks Albion AFC Porth v Cardiff Draconians Porth Harlequins v Clydach Wasps Dinas Powys v Llangeinor Llantwit Fardre v Tiger Bay Garw SBGC v Aber Wanderers Ynysbwl v Bridgend Street Tonyrefail BGC v Pantyscallog Village Cogan Coronation v Bedlinog Porthcawl Town Athletic v Penlan Waunarlwydd Galaxy v CRC Olympic Bryn Rovers v St Josephs Ynystawe Athletic v Garden Village Cefn Cribwr v Margam Youth Centre Hakin United v Rhos Clase Social v Morriston Town Cwm Wanderers v Ynysygerwn Evans & Williams v Bryncoch Cwmamman United v Brynawel Maesteg Park v Giants Grave Seven Sisters Onllwyn v Pencoed Athletic FC Bonymaen v Trostre CKSV v Dafen Welfare Mumbles Rangers v Port Tennant Colts Talbot Green v Bonymaen Colts Birchgrove Colts v South Gower Landore v Tata Steel United Port Talbot Town v West End Pontarddulais Town v Clydach
