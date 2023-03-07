Penrhyndeudraeth advanced to the next round of the Snowdonia Cup in an eight-goal thriller against Amlwch Town.
Josh Wilson opened the scoring for Penrhyn after 12 minutes but his effort was cancelled out by Gareth Torr just three minutes later.
In the 19th minute, Wilson netted again before Torr replied just four minutes later to make it 2-2.
Wilson completed his hat-trick in the 36th minute before Gwion Davies made it 4-2 to give the hosts a handy lead going into the break after a breathless first 45 minutes.
It was Davies who extended Penrhyn’s lead further on 58 minutes to give Amlwch too steep a hill to climb, despite Josh Griffiths grabbing a third for the visitors just two minutes later.
Meanwhile, a 75th minute effort from Ifan Owen was enough for Aberffraw to knock out Pwllheli.
Talysarn Cats defeated Pentraeth 2-0, Gwalchmai were 1-0 victors at Llanberis and Llanrug Utd squeezed past Mynydd Llandegai 3-2.