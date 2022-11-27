Penrhyncoch back to winning ways but defeat for Porthmadog
PENRHYNCOCH picked up a much-needed win against visitors Llanidloes in the JD Cymru North after a dismal 13-match run without a victory.
As much as the win was needed, the points were even sweeter after they were reduced to 10 men when keeper Lewis James was red carded on 65 minutes for bringing down Llanidloes substitute Gregg Brown.
Cledan Davies took over goalkeeping duty but despite that setback, the players showed tremendous character to continue to take the game to Llanidloes and reaped their reward when Geoff Kellaway converted a penalty on 77 minutes, sending visiting keeper Luke Evans the wrong way.
Stand-in keeper Davies pulled off a fantastic save to keep out Connor Bird’s 79th minute effort before evergreen winger Kellaway doubled the Roosters advantage five minutes later and the home sides back five, who had performed superbly throughout the game, kept Llani at bay in the closing stages to hold on to a deserved three points.
Porthmadog were beaten 2-1 by visitors Guilsfield.
Not for the first time this season the Traeth team conceded deep into stoppage time to the anguish of their loyal followers. However, even the most partisan home fan would have to concede that Guilsfield`s slender victory was a deserved one in the end.
The first half-chance of the match fell to Port`s Ifan Emlyn as he took on a thumping 30 yard volley after a faulty clearance by Robbie Williams in goal who managed to scramble back into position to make the save.
This was followed by a timely interception in the Port box by Josh Banks and, a few minutes later, the same player did very well to clear a thumping header by the visitors` Iwan Matthews off the line. It was end to end stuff by now and a glorious drive by Gareth Jones-Evans went narrowly past Williams` upright.
As Port were beginning to find their feet, they opened the scoring with a cracking goal in the 21st minute. A fine pass by Ifan Emlyn put Meilir Williams through on goal, and spotting the keeper off his line, sent in a glorious volley high into the corner of the net.
The visitors started the second period with much the same vigour and pace that they had displayed at the end of the first half and it was little surprise when they equalized in the 66th minute, albeit due to shocking defending by the Port rearguard. The ball into the box could and should have been cleared but catastrophic hesitancy ultimately provided Iwan Matthews with the simplest of tap-ins to ensure a nail-biting last 25 minutes.
Port did come close a minute later when substitute Cai Jones put Rhys Alun through but his shot lacked conviction and Williams made a fingertip save diving to his left. As for the closing minutes, it was Guilsfield in the main who looked the more threatening. But, just as the game seemed to be petering out into a 1-1 draw, up stepped Jake Cook to by-pass a defender before sending a glorious right-footed drive from 20 yards way beyond Morgan Jones to make it 2-1 in the ninety-third minute.
Other results: Chirk AAA 0 Cefn Druids 0; Gresford Athletic 0 Colwyn Bay 2; Mold Alexandra 2 Buckley Town 0; Prestatyn Town 5 Conwy Borough 2.
