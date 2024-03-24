PENRHYNCOCH are through to the final of the Dragon Sports FAW Amateur Trophy final following a 2-1 victory over holders Trethomas Bluebirds at Richmond Park.
The opening stages were relatively even as both teams took the opportunity to gauge their opponents.
The Bluebirds had the first real sight of goal in the 12th minute when defender Lee Baldock struck his 20 yard free-kick straight at Leigh Jenkins in the Penrhyncoch goal.
However, it was the Roosters who broke the deadlock three minutes later when Dan Owen was played into the penalty area by Cameron Allen before maintaining his composure to fire the ball past keeper Irving Harry.
The Ardal North East leaders were handed a great opportunity to increase their lead in the 21st minute when Rhys Jenkins charged down a clearance from Irving and the ball spun into his path towards goal, but instead of attempting to head the ball he decided to use his feet and was unable to keep the ball under the crossbar.
The Monmouthshire club looked to respond eight minutes later when Gareth Tedstone saw his header from a corner blocked before the Bluebirds striker latched on to a well-timed through ball but his ensuing effort was blocked by the advancing Jenkins.
Baldock tried his luck from nearly 30 yards out in the 36th minute prior to the Roosters going close within 60 seconds when Owain James headed over at the near post from a corner.
Penrhyncoch manager Gari Lewis would have been happy to enter the interval holding a slender advantage but knew that the Bluebirds would not give up their grip on the trophy without a battle.
The Cae Baker men nearly netted a second goal within two minutes of the restart when Owen was released through on goal but placed his ensuing shot wide.
The Roosters seemed content sitting back and hitting the holders on the break with the pace of their forward line.
The Ardal South East leaders were denied an equaliser in the 74th minute when Jenkins made a crucial save from substitute Levi Rees.
As the second-half progressed, it appeared that one goal would settle the outcome of this semi-final, but the Ceredigion outfit doubled their lead in the 85th minute when Isaac Pridmore headed home from Harri Horwood's corner.
Trethomas Bluebirds provided themselves with some late hope as Rees bundled the ball home five minutes later, before the holders pressed for an equalising goal in the closing minutes, but Penrhyncoch defended resolutely to hold on to secure victory.
The Roosters will face Newport City on Saturday, 20 April in what will be their first appearance in the final of this competition since the 1995/96 season when they were eventually defeated by north Wales club Rhydymwyn.