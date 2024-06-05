PENRHYNCOCH, who are gearing up to life back in the JD Cymru North, have handed out their end-of-season awards at Tafarn y Roosters.
The Roosters, who also reached the final of the FAW Amateur Trophy, had several standout performers.
The players’ player and top scorer with 19 goals was Daniel Owen, who terrorised defences with his frightening pace and eye for goal.
Manager Gari Lewis’ choice for his player of the season was Dion Phillips, praising his work ethic in his new midfield role.
The first team management also presented Debbie Jenkins with the clubman of the year award.
The young reserves finished a creditable fifth in the FAW Cymru Reserves Central following a very stop-start season.
The players’ player and top scorer was Eddie Rhodes who gained minutes with the first team following his impressive performances for the reserves.
The manager’s player was Steff Taylor who enjoyed a solid season.
Manager Carwyn Jenkins and his assistant Peter Tooze were thanked.
Dylan James will be joining the management team for next season as assistant manager.
There were also special mentions for groundsman Tony, Rachel Richards and treasurer Sarah Thomas for all the work they do.
The club presented Angela and Gerald a voucher for all their hard work from washing the kit, head match day man, running the Roosters cafe and everything else in between.