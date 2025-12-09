PENRHYNCOCH earned a priceless point on Friday night as their fight against relegation from the JD Cymru North continues.
Facing a daunting trip to Latham Park against fourth-placed Newtown, the Roosters showed real grit despite sitting at the foot of the table. Their resilience was tested when Jamie Hyne struck in the 73rd minute to put the hosts ahead, but Penrhyncoch refused to fold.
In a dramatic finale, the visitors piled forward and were rewarded deep into stoppage time.
Daniel Owen reacted quickest to a rebound off the crossbar, tapping home for his third goal in just two league outings.
The equaliser capped a spirited display and followed hot on the heels of last week’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Buckley Town. The Roosters now sit only two points from safety.
Elsewhere, Holywell Town missed the chance to climb to the summit after slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Rhyl 1879. Jamie Breese’s close-range finish—his 13th league goal of the season—briefly put the Wellmen ahead early in the second half.
But Rhyl hit back instantly through Archie Jones’ precise strike into the far corner, before Jack Parry stole the show. The forward netted twice in five minutes, first with a low drive from distance and then a simple tap-in from Ben Lightfoot’s square pass.
League leaders Llandudno were not in league action this weekend, but they remain one point clear at the top with three games in hand over Holywell. They were beaten 2-1 by TNS in the Welsh Cup on Saturday.
Other results: Flint Mountain 3–0 Caersws; Ruthin Town 1–1 Holyhead Hotspur
Upcoming fixtures: Friday, 12 December: Flint Mountain v Mold Alex. Saturday, 13 December: Caersws v Ruthin Town. Tuesday, 16 December: Llandudno v Mold Alex. Saturday, 20 December: Mold Alex v Llandudno; Brickfield Rangers c Holyhead Hotspur.
