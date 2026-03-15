PENRHYNCOCH moved six points clear of the JD Cymru North relegation zone after grinding out a hard‑earned 1–0 victory over Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday.
Backed by a lively crowd at Cae Baker, Geoff Kellaway’s superb 71st‑minute free kick proved the difference, and a spell of determined, collective defending ensured Penrhyncoch secured back‑to‑back wins – and back‑to‑back clean sheets – for the first time this campaign.
With two games in hand on basement side Ruthin Town, Pen now have a valuable opportunity to create further breathing space when they travel to Flint Mountain on Saturday. The Bastion Road side sit three points ahead of Gari Lewis’ men but have played a game more, adding extra significance to the upcoming fixture.
At the top end of the table, Airbus UK Broughton cemented a top‑three finish with a commanding 8–0 win over Mold Alexandra on Friday evening. Meanwhile, former Aberystwyth Town striker Marc Cadwallader struck the only goal as leaders Llandudno claimed a narrow but important victory away at Guilsfield.
Elsewhere in the JD Cymru North, Holywell Town continued their strong form with a 3–1 win over Caersws, Newtown saw off Brickfield Rangers 2–0, Denbigh produced an impressive 4–1 victory at Buckley, and Flint Mountain edged Ruthin Town 2–1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.