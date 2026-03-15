PENRHYNCOCH moved six points clear of the JD Cymru North relegation zone after grinding out a hard‑earned 1–0 victory over Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday.

Backed by a lively crowd at Cae Baker, Geoff Kellaway’s superb 71st‑minute free kick proved the difference, and a spell of determined, collective defending ensured Penrhyncoch secured back‑to‑back wins – and back‑to‑back clean sheets – for the first time this campaign.

With two games in hand on basement side Ruthin Town, Pen now have a valuable opportunity to create further breathing space when they travel to Flint Mountain on Saturday. The Bastion Road side sit three points ahead of Gari Lewis’ men but have played a game more, adding extra significance to the upcoming fixture.

At the top end of the table, Airbus UK Broughton cemented a top‑three finish with a commanding 8–0 win over Mold Alexandra on Friday evening. Meanwhile, former Aberystwyth Town striker Marc Cadwallader struck the only goal as leaders Llandudno claimed a narrow but important victory away at Guilsfield.

Elsewhere in the JD Cymru North, Holywell Town continued their strong form with a 3–1 win over Caersws, Newtown saw off Brickfield Rangers 2–0, Denbigh produced an impressive 4–1 victory at Buckley, and Flint Mountain edged Ruthin Town 2–1.