Flint Town United 1 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier – Play-Off Conference
BALA Town’s relegation concerns deepened on Saturday evening as they were forced to settle for a 1–1 draw at Flint Town United, despite a performance full of effort, organisation and attacking intent at Cae y Castell.
The Lakesiders created enough chances to take all three points, but a combination of missed opportunities, a disallowed goal and resolute home defending left them with only a share of the spoils.
Manager Steve Fisher praised his players’ commitment but acknowledged the result leaves Bala in a precarious position.
“We needed three points today, we knew that before the game,” he said. “It leaves us really needing favours off other teams now. But I can’t ask any more of the lads. It was a really good performance. I thought we dominated the first half but they’ve scored against the run of play.”
Bala thought they had taken an early lead when Cameron Ferguson headed in against his former club, only for the assistant referee to raise the flag.
“We’ve looked back at it and it looks onside,” Fisher added. “When you’re down there, you don’t get that little bit of luck.”
The visitors continued to press, with Sam Billington dragging a shot wide, but it was Flint who struck first on 20 minutes.
Jack Thorn rose highest at a corner to head home and give the hosts a lead they had scarcely threatened. Flint then created half-chances through Jake Canavan and Mike Burke, but Bala remained the more assertive side.
The Lakesiders squandered a golden chance to equalise early in the second half when Liam Higgins headed over from close range after a slick move down the right.
The breakthrough finally arrived on 51 minutes when a frantic goalmouth scramble ended with Ferguson’s effort deflecting off Ben Woollam and wrong-footing goalkeeper Jack Flint.
Flint responded through Canavan, who fired across goal, before Ferguson again threatened with a powerful header that Thorn cleared off the line.
Bala pushed hard for a winner, with Will Bell twice denied by sharp saves from Flint’s goalkeeper, and later volleying narrowly wide from the edge of the area.
The hosts were reduced to ten men late on when substitute Ben Wynne was sent off for a high boot that caught Higgins, but Bala were unable to make the numerical advantage count in the closing minutes.
Fisher remained proud of his squad’s spirit. “We’ve got a really good group of lads, a talented group, and I don’t think we’ve had our just rewards this season. But the league doesn’t lie. We are where we are, and we’ve got to fight and scrap to get out of it.”
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