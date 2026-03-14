Caernarfon Town 2 Connah’s Quay Nomads 4
JD Cymru Premier – Championship Conference
CAERNARFON Town delivered plenty of positive football on Friday night but were undone by costly errors as Connah’s Quay claimed a 4–2 win at the Go Goodwins Stadium. Despite long spells where the hosts were the sharper, more assertive side, defensive lapses proved decisive.
The Canaries were stunned after just 17 seconds, losing possession straight from kick-off. A quick ball forward released Harry Franklin, who found himself unmarked and calmly nudged the ball past Connor Roberts.
Caernarfon responded well and levelled on 12 minutes when Phillip Mooney powered in a superb header from a Josh Lock corner. But the Nomads regained the lead shortly before the break, Rhys Hughes converting a well‑struck penalty after Noah Edwards was brought down.
Edwards extended the visitors’ advantage on 67 minutes, capitalising when Franklin’s initial effort was blocked and the ball broke kindly for him to run through and finish.
Five minutes later, the Town defence was punished again when they failed to deal with a high ball, allowing Callum West to muscle past his marker and slot home for 4–1.
Rio Owen headed in his first Cymru Premier goal deep into stoppage time, but it served only as consolation.
Manager Richard Davies reflected on a frustrating night: “We conceded after just 17 seconds, which is nowhere near our standard. But overall, I thought the performance was good. We were the better team in the first half and unlucky to go in behind.
“We had a lot of the ball after the break, but they punished our mistakes. All the goals were avoidable – they didn’t have to work hard for them, we handed them over.
“I’m disappointed because we deserved something from the game. There wasn’t much between the sides.”
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