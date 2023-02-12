Penrhyncoch Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at Rhayader Town after a hard-fought, mid-table battle in the FAW Cymru Reserves Central League.
Veteran Geoff Kellaway gave the Roosters a positive start with a well-struck penalty after just 12 minutes but the hosts drew level through Sam Crumpton on the stroke of half time.
Both sides pushed for a winner after the break but the defences held firm.
Llanidloes Town closed the gap on leaders Bow Street with a magnificent 7-1 win against visitors Llanfair United.
The Daffs now trail Street by just two points but they have played two more games than the pacesetters.
Goals by Oliver Evans, William Denham (2), Gregg Brown, and Jensen Jones gave Llani a commanding lead at the break.
Rhys Evans and Joshua Peck added to their tally before Taylor Windsor netted a late consolation for Llanfair.
Builth Wells moved up to third after Blake Evans netted an 80th minute winner after they had been reduced to 10 men when Aled Powell was red carded.
Ethan Kinsey had given visitors Welshpool Reserves an early lead with David Thomas replying for Builth on the half hour.