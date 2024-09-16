PENRHYNCOCH enjoyed mixed fortunes over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 in the JD Cymru North League on Saturday but made progress in the CWFA Senior Cup the following day.
Holywell Town were the visitors to Cae Baker on Saturday and their narrow win took them to second spot in the table following a close encounter against the Roosters, who will feel that they should have taken something from the game.
The hosts produced a polished display but were indebted to goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins who pulled off a number of top class saves including a point-blank effort to deny Jake Cooke before the break.
He performed heroics again to turn Jamie Breese’s 52nd minute penalty against the bar and to safety but the Wellmen sealed the win through Danny Andrews 10 minutes from the end.
A very youthful Penrhyncoch side had better fortune 24 hours later when they saw off Forden United 4-0 in the cup.
The Roosters made a bright start against their Central Wales League North opponents and were two goals to the good inside half an hour through Zac Davies and Eddie Rhodes.
They continued to boss proceedings after the turnaround and were rewarded with another couple of goals by Dion Phillips and Dan Owen for the travelling support to enjoy.
Pen host Talysarn Celts in the Welsh Cup on Saturday.