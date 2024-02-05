ARDAL North East leaders Penrhyncoch secured a brilliant victory on the road at Llanfair United after finding themselves 2-0 down early in the first half.
Former Seasider Cameron Allen, who has suffered a torrid time with injuries at Aberystwyth Town and then JD Cymru South outfit Carmarthen Town, made an impact on his Roosters debut with two goals to help his new team to a big win which maintained their eight-point advantage at the top of the pile.
After suffering a setback when Geoff Kellaway pulled up in warm-up with a calf strain, the visitors were caught cold when Flynn Morris bagged a brace for Llanfair inside the opening seven minutes.
The only positive to take from the start of the game was that there was plenty of time for Gari Lewis’ charges to make amends.
And that they did, Allen demonstrating his attacking prowess when he reduced the deficit on the half hour before netting the equaliser during the early exchanges of the second half.
Pen’s fitness levels came to the fore and they bossed the second half proceedings aided by a Rhys Stephens own goal before Daniel Owen put the result to bed in 66 minutes.
Dolgellau Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw against hard-working hosts Welshpool side on a tricky Maes y Dre surface.
The Wasps worked themselves into some good areas but failed to make the most of the first-half chances created.
Welshpool played a few balls through and over the top for Ethan Kinsey to chase and Joey Jones had to be on hand to win several foot races.
But a similar ball over the top early in the second half finally unlocked the Dol defence with Kinsey taking his chance well.
Dolgellau responded with a right foot equaliser by Wil Gruffydd on the hour and thereafter played some neat football to trouble the solid Welshpool back four.
Ed Powell’s 82nd minute sending off derailed the team temporarily, but even with 10 men, Dol continued to graft for the winner which escaped them on the day.
Llanuwchllyn were beaten 3-1 by third-placed visitors Llandrindod Wells who led 2-0 with goals either side of the break by Jack Evans and Richard Powell.
Meilir Willimas pulled one back for the hosts with 15 minutes to go but their comeback hopes were dealt a blow when Michael Pritchard was red carded on the 90.
Kieran McCarley scored a late third for the visitors to rub salt into the wound.
Goals by Callum Matthews and Joseph Price sealed Radnor Valley 2-0 success at Penycae whilst Llansantffraid Village won by the same scoreline at Llangollen Town thanks to a couple of first-half goals by the impressive Adam Biggs.