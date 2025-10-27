PENRHYNCOCH’S challenging JD Cymru North campaign continued with a 4-1 home defeat to Flint Mountain at Cae Baker on Saturday — their fourth consecutive loss.
Despite both sides struggling for form, it was the visitors who seized the initiative with a decisive three-goal burst before half-time. Kieran Owens broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, followed swiftly by a strike from Samuel John.
Owen Cassidy added a third in stoppage time, compounding Penrhyncoch’s woes, especially after losing Owain James to a worrying injury.
Flint maintained their momentum after the break, with Owens grabbing his second on 68 minutes to make it 4-0. Dion Phillips pulled one back late on for the Roosters, but it proved only a consolation.
Penrhyncoch will be hoping to halt their slide when they travel north to face Rhyl 1879 on Saturday. The Lillywhites are also on a poor run, beaten 6-0 last time out at Airbus Uk Broughton.
