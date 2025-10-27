Aberystwyth Town 1 Newport City 1
JD Cymru South
ABERYSTWYTH Town suffered their first home league defeat of the season as Newport City stole the spoils by a single goal in a close encounter at Park Avenue.
Clayton Farrah headed City in front in the 18th minute and, despite a strong second-half comeback, the Black and Greens couldn’t quite find an equaliser. Desean Martin was sent off in the 98th minute, but the dismissal came too late to affect the outcome.
Charlie Davies’ left-wing cross found Owen Bancroft, whose header was well saved by home keeper Reece Thompson.
Moments later, substitute Richard Noyes delivered a cross from the right and Farrah nodded home to give Newport a priceless lead.
Reid won the ball on the edge of the area and tried another lobbed attempt, just off target.
Thompson was called into action once more to deny Luke Cooper’s header, before Bregua pulled another chance wide to send the visitors into the break ahead.
Newport then enjoyed a spell of pressure, but Thompson again came to the rescue, palming away another header from Cooper.
The frustration continued as Dylan Downs picked out Evans at the back post, only for him to volley narrowly over from an offside position.
Martin then headed a Downs corner wide, and Reid nodded another Evans cross over the bar as the footballing gods continued to frown on the Seasiders.
Despite a last-gasp free kick on the edge of the area, Aber couldn’t find a breakthrough, and Newport held on for victory.
JD Cymru South results:
Friday, 24 October: Ammanford 2 Cwmbran Celtic 1; Baglan Dragons 3 Treowen Stars 4; Carmarthen Town 1 Afan Lido 0; Pontypridd United 2 Cambrian United 4.
Friday, 25 October: Aberystwyth Town 0 Newport City 1; Cardiff Draconians 3 Trethomas Bluebirds 0; Llantwit Major 2 Ynyshir Albions 1.
JD Cymru South fixtures:
Friday, 31 October: Afan Lido v Caerau Ely; Cwmbran Celtic v Baglan Dragons.
Saturday, 1 November: Cambrian United v Cardiff Draconians; Newport City v Ammanford; Trefelin BGC v Pontypridd United; Treowen Stars v Llantwit Major; Trethomas Bluebirds v Aberystwyth Town; Ynyshir Albions v Carmarthen Town.
