ABERYSTWYTH Town FC are deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former goalkeeper Gwyn Edwards, aged 93.
Edwards represented the Black and Greens during their Welsh League years, making 35 first-team appearances between 1953 and 1958.
He was also a key figure for the club’s Mid Wales League / Cambrian Coast League side, featuring in a further 50 matches between 1952 and 1958 — having made his debut at just 16 years of age.
A native of Bow Street, Gwyn regularly turned out for his local village club.
During his National Service, he served in the Far East, but prior to that he earned a trial with Queens Park Rangers, playing for their ‘A’ team against Reading.
In 1955, he displaced regular goalkeeper Stuart Griffiths in the Aber first team for a short spell.
Gwyn and Stuart were among the few locally based players to feature for the club during an era when most of Bryn Davies’ squad travelled from South Wales.
The club extends its deepest sympathies to all of Gwyn’s family and friends at this difficult time.
