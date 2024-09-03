PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are through to the next round of the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup after an entertaining tussle against visitors Llanberis on Saturday.
There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half with defences on top but the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half time when Cian Pritchard beat Darans keeper Dylan Roberts after good work by Cedri Jones.
It was a good time to score but the visitors stayed in contention until Tom Hughes doubled the Cocklemen’s tally in the 75th minute and they defended well for the remaining minutes to secure their place in the hat for the draw.
Nefyn United crashed out of the cup after falling to a 4-1 defeat at Cemaes Bay.
It was a bad day at the office for the Penwaig after conceding four goals in a disappointing first half.
Mathew Roberts, Mike Edwards and Dylan Jones gave the islanders a flying start by the 22nd minute and Roberts’ second goal five minutes before the break added to Nefyn’s woes.
The visitors picked it up after the break but there was no way back and all they had to show for their efforts was Lewis Williams’ consolation goal with three minutes to go.
There’s no place in the hat for the next round for Llanystumdwy either as they tasted defeat on Anglesey, beaten 4-1 by hosts CPD Boded with all the goals scored in the first half.
Justin Williams (3) and Shaun Jenkins inflicted the damage for the islanders with Owen Pritchard replying for Llan.
Bontnewydd made light work of Bro Cernyw’s visit to Cae Stanley, Meilir Rowlands (2), Aled Hughes and Connor Roberts featuring in a 4-0 win.
Other results: Llanerch-y-Medd 0 Bethesda Athletic 4; Glan Conwy 2 Glantraeth 3; Penmaaenmawr Phoenix 5 Cerrigydrudion 0; Mochdre Sport 0 Talysarn Celts 1; Kinmel Bay 2 Meliden 1; Llansannan 3 Gwalchmai 5; Bow 6 Llanrug United 0; Rhuddlan Town 7 Llandyrnog United 4; Llanfairfechan Town 4 Mynydd Llandegai 2; Y Glannau 1 Llandudno Amateurs 2; Pentraeth 3 Aberffraw 1.