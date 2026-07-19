CPD Penrhyndeudraeth have announced the recipients of the Under‑15s end‑of‑season awards, recognising outstanding commitment, development, and performance throughout the 2025–26 campaign.
The awards were presented by coach Sion Harris following a team footgolf competition in Criccieth, an enjoyable event that rounded off the season in a positive and memorable way.
Award Winners
Players’ Player & Goal of the Season – Morgan Ellis
Morgan Ellis received two honours, voted Players’ Player by his teammates in recognition of his consistency, leadership, and positive influence within the squad. Morgan also claimed Goal of the Season for a standout moment of individual quality.
Manager’s Player – Moi Williams
The coaching team named Moi Williams as Manager’s Player, highlighting his exemplary attitude, reliability, and contribution to team performances across the season.
Clubman – Llew Harris
Llew Harris was awarded Clubman of the Year, recognising his commitment to club values, his support for teammates and his wider contribution to CPD Penrhyndeudraeth’s youth programme.
Most Improved Players – Tolis Walters and Tomos Williams
Tolis Walters and Tomos Williams were jointly recognised as Most Improved Players, reflecting their significant development in technical ability, confidence and understanding of the game throughout the season.
Top Goalscorer – Ellis Foulkes
Ellis Foulkes was named Top Goalscorer following an impressive season in front of goal, demonstrating sharp movement, composure, and consistency in attacking play.
Club Statement
A spokesperson for CPD Penrhyndeudraeth said: “We are extremely proud of the Under‑15s squad and the progress they have made this season.
“Each award reflects dedication, teamwork, and a commitment to improving both individually and collectively.
“The players have represented the club with maturity and enthusiasm, and we look forward to seeing their continued development.”
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