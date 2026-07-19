BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the addition of two new faces and the return of a familiar one.
The Magpies have welcomed back Lonny Chesworth following a spell with hometown club and local rivals Tywyn Bryncrug. A proven performer at this level, Chesworth brings valuable experience to the squad and was part of Barmouth’s Emrys Morgan Cup-winning side during the 2024/25 campaign.
Another significant addition is Deegan John, who joins from Penrhyndeudraeth, where he captained the side. The experienced midfielder is expected to add leadership and quality in the middle of the park as Barmouth prepare for the challenges ahead.
The club has also secured the signing of promising midfielder Michael Horn from Caernarfon Town. Horn recently helped the Cofis make history by becoming only the second North Wales club to lift the FAW Youth Cup following their victory over The New Saints. The Magpies are delighted the talented youngster has chosen Wern Mynach as the next step in his development.
Barmouth continued their preparations for the new campaign with a useful pre-season test against reigning North Wales Coast West champions Nefyn on Saturday.
The visitors made a bright start and took the lead after just four minutes through Steffan Toplis.
The Magpies drew level after 70 minutes when youngster Mikael Olewicz produced a superb 30-yard effort that looped over the Nefyn goalkeeper and into the net.
Olewicz was on target again soon afterwards, giving Barmouth the lead with his second goal of the afternoon and highlighting his potential ahead of the new season.
However, Nefyn struck late to snatch an equaliser as the match ended all square.
Despite the result, the fixture provided another valuable workout for Barmouth, with several new faces getting valuable minutes as preparations continue for the upcoming campaign.
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