PENRHYNDEUDRAETH have confirmed the appointment of Ben Ogilvy as first team manager ahead of the new season.
He brings strong experience within the North Wales game, having previously managed Pwllheli and coached at Porthmadog, alongside a playing background at a high level.
Ogilvy had spells with Bangor City, Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog and Aberystwyth Town.
He came through Bangor’s club's academy and made his first-team debut as a teenager and became the Citizens’ youngest-ever player to appear in European competition, playing in the Intertoto Cup against FC Dinaburg of Latvia in 2005 when he was 16.
After retiring because of knee injuries, he moved into coaching and management,
He now takes charge at Maes Y Parc, with the aim of building a competitive side and pushing the club forward.
The club posted: “A warm Cockle Town welcome to Ben — best of luck in the role! COYC!”
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