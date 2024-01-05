The Disciplinary Sub-Committee found the charge to be proven. In line with JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1, the club will be deducted three points from its playing record for season 2023/24. In line with JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1 and Scale of Fine 21, the club were fined £500, with £250 suspended until the end of season 2024/25 and will only be payable should they commit a similar offence.