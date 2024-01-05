Penybont have been deducted three points after fielding an ineligible player against Aberystwyth Town in the JD Cymru Premier.
A Disciplinary Sub-Committee of the Football Association of Wales met to consider the charge today.
The charge against Penybont was for a breach of JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1, namely that they played Eliot Richards in the JD Cymru Premier fixture against Aberystwyth Town FC on 27 October 2023 whilst ineligible in that, having made a change to List A in accordance with Rule 12.6(b), they failed to re-submit List A as required by Cymru Premier Rule 12.11.
The Disciplinary Sub-Committee found the charge to be proven. In line with JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1, the club will be deducted three points from its playing record for season 2023/24. In line with JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1 and Scale of Fine 21, the club were fined £500, with £250 suspended until the end of season 2024/25 and will only be payable should they commit a similar offence.
The club may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales. Written notice of such a course of action must state the grounds of appeal and be submitted to FAW no later than 5pm on Monday 15 January 2024.