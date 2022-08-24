‘Plenty of positives’ in defeat for Porthmadog
JD Cymru North
Colwyn Bay 2 Porthmadog 0
PORTHMADOG impressed against a strong Colwyn Bay outfit at Llanelian Road with little between the two sides on Saturday.
A second half double by Alex Downes was the difference between the two teams in the end with the home side looking increasingly dangerous on the attack as the half wore on.
Port manager Craig Papirnyk told the club’s Teledu PORT TV channel: “Colwyn Bay are a strong team, they are pushing for the league this year.
“We knew that it was going to be a test and that we were going to be asked questions and I thought the lads stood up really well today.
“I told them it’s not often you’ll see me in this mood after a two nil defeat.
“There were positives in the game and we’ve come here and left a little bit gutted to be honest.”
He added: “On the whole we didn’t create an awful lot in open play but I thought our resilience, our shape and togetherness was really clear to see and the lads gave 100 per cent that we ask for week in week out as non negotiable and they do that.
“We’re four games in and we’ve taken six out of the 12 points possible.
“Three games out of the four away from home so there are plenty of positives there for me today.
“We continue to grow, we’re a new squad and we’re coming up against teams that are more established than us.
“By that I mean that they’ve had a group of players that have been with them for a few seasons.
“We’ve had a brand new group come in, we’ve got a big squad that we’re using.
“There were five absentees today and I felt that we did miss Cai Parry and Rhys Alun but on the whole the lads that have come in as well, we’ve turned up here with 18 players and a strong squad.
“We’ve competed and that’s what’s important for me.
“The results will come as we grow stronger and more together and we develop that understanding between the group but we’ve had a good start and there are plenty of positives pushing on.”
Both teams sent early efforts over the bar, Port’s Alex Boss from 18 yards after good work by Ifan Emlyn, Harri Hughes and Meilir Williams, and the Seagulls’ Cai Owen blazing over after a smart turn in the box.
Lewis Sirrel then blazed well over Port Morgan Jones’ bar from point-blank range before Bay, who were building up a head of steam, saw a goal ruled out for offside.
Bay fluffed a good chance at the far post early in the second half after a well-floated free-kick while Port’s Meilir Williams shot narrowly past the post following good work by Harri Hughes.
The home side was starting to dominate and it came as little surprise when they took the lead midway through the half, Downes crowning an intricate move with a shot into the corner.
The Traeth team continued to counter-attack whenever possible but were perhaps resorting too often to the long-ball method as these were meat and drink to the strong and alert Bay defenders.
However, a good break by McDaid produced a fine cross into the box but Alex Boss, under pressure, could not gain enough purchase on his header and the ball was cleared to safety.
The Seagulls continued to probe with pace and skill and on 75 minutes, Matty Hill raced through on goal but his delicate chip was brilliantly read and well caught by the increasingly busy Morgan Jones.
Two minutes later and the Seagulls came closer still to doubling their advantage but were again foiled by a timely intervention by the Port keeper.
On 82 minutes, the killer blow was landed by a towering bullet header by the brilliant lex Downes from a Tom McCready corner.
Just before the final whistle, substitute Cai Henshaw let fly with a good-looking 25 yard drive but it was comfortably gathered by keeper Ryan Woods and that was that.
(Report: Treflyn Jones)
