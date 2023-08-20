Pwllheli marched on to the next round of the cup after a solid display against Penmaenmawr Phoenix at the Rec on Saturday.
Second half goals by Carl Jones and Josua Jones secured the win against a resilient Phoenix outfit.
Nantlle Vale beat Nefyn 4-2 after racing to a 3-0 lead inside half an hour at Maes Dulyn with goals by Ashley Owen, Cai Parry and Harri Hughes.
Credit to the Penwaig, they came back into it after the break and made a game of it with a penalty by Ifan Jones on 79 minutes moments before substitute Elgan Jones made it 4-2.
But any hopes of a comeback were crushed when Aled Williams put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages.
Penrhyndeudraeth left themselves with a mountain to climb at the Treborth Playing Fields when hosts Menai Bridge Tigers built a commanding 3-0 first-half lead with goals by Darren Gowans, Callum Graves and Tom Parry.
Graves bagged his brace on 54 minutes before Reece Evans pulled one back for the Cocklemen.
Craig Roberts and Dean Redmond hit goals five and six for the islanders with Gwion Davies netting for the outplayed visitors with two minutes to go.
Llanuwchllyn finished strongly to run out 5-2 winners at Amlwch Town.
It was a pretty even affair for an hour with Christopher Byast bagging a brace for the Anglesey side and John Evans and Meilir Williams replying.
Substitute Garmon Hafal gave Llan the lead on 70 minutes with Williams going on to claim his hat-trick with a well-taken goal on 87 minutes and a stoppage time penalty.
Other results from the North West region: Conwy Borough 2 Talysarn Celts 1; CPD Boded 1 Llanrwst United 2; Glantraeth 3 Rhos United 0; Holyhead Hotspur 2 Llysfaen 0; Holyhead Town 1 Llandudno Junction 1 (Holyhead Town won 3-0 on penalties); Mochdre Sports 1 Llanfairpwll 1; Y Felinheli 3 Llanberis 0.