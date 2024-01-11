PWLLHELI moved level on points with North Wales Women's League West leaders Llangefni Town with a comprehensive 5-1 win at Trearddur Bay on Sunday.
The hosts took the lead through Ashleigh Jones in the first minute but it was all Pwllheli after that setback.
The visitors, who have a game in hand on Llangefni, equalised through Hayley Rees-Williams five minutes later before they took lead courtesy of a Stacey Evans own goal midway through the half.
Bess Roberts made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time and they finished the job with second half strikes by Jini Owen-Hughes and captain Magi Hughes.