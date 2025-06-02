Ruthin (87) lost to Pwllheli (89-4) by 6 wkts
North Wales League - Division 2
PWLLHELI won their second match in a row with a polished performance at Ruthin Memorial Fields on Saturday.
Captain Ioan Jones won the toss and elected to field, a decision that paid off as they saw off the home side for 87 runs in 32 over.
Pwllheli’s reply was inspired by debutant Mohsin Khan who posted an unbeaten 56 runs in 56 deliveries which included seven fours and a six.
Ruthin struggled to get their innings going with only two batsmen getting into double figures, Sion Hughes with 23 and Duncan Roberts on 12.
That was down mainly to Kalim Al Baloshi, who was Pwllheli’s pick of the in inspired form to take six wickets for 26 runs off his eight overs.
He was well supported by Kartik Bhardwaj with 3 for 13 off eight overs whilst Dylan Hughes took the other wicket for 13 runs off five overs.
In reply, Pwllheli reached their target with 16.5 overs, number one Khan leading the way and Baloshi with an unbeaten 17.
There were four other single figure contributions – Hari Glyn Williams, 8; Craig Edwards, 3; Ioan Jones, 7 and Logan Morgan 3.
For Ruthin, Joshua Duckworth (2 for 30 off 8), Simon Williams (2 for 36 off 6), Jonny Clayton (0 for 13 off 2) and Duncan Roberts (0 for 9 off 0.5).
Ruthin picked up two points and Pwllheli 13.
Pwllheli Seconds (216-3) lost to Ruthin Seconds (220-0) by 10 wickets despite Neil Murray Williams hitting an unbeaten 105 runs which included 14 fours.
Fixtures, Saturday, 7 June: Buckley v Abergele; Carmel and District v Pwllheli; Llay Welfare v Llanrwst; Marchwiel & Wrexham v Ruthin; Menai Bridge Seconds v Pontblyddyn Seconds; St Asaph v Corwen.
