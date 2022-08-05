Popular Gary Pugh Football Festival supports cancer charity
The Gŵyl Gary Pugh Football Festival is back after a break of three years due to Covid.
It will be held on Sunday, 4 September on Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields.
The annual festival is organised by Llanilar FC as an on-going tribute to the work that Gary Pugh did providing opportunities for junior football in Llanilar and more generally in the Aberystwyth area.
The principle aim of the day is for as many local teams to get involved to give as many local players as possible the opportunity to take part and to enjoy the day.
One of Gary’s great attributes was the time he gave up to provide opportunity for local children to play the game, regardless of their ability, encompassing the spirit of the Junior League to provide football for all.
On the day there will be tournaments at U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17.
Last time the festival was held nearly 70 teams entered with close to a 1,000 players involved on the day.
The festival will also raise money for Kids Cancer Charity, formerly known as Christian Lewis Trust.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy the day.
