Port trio in Cymru North squad to face Ireland
Three Porthmadog players have been selected for the Cymru North squad to play a friendly return fixture with the Republic of Ireland.
The three are Callum Parry, Rhys Alun and Meilir Williams.
Rhys and Callum played in the previous fixture in Cork.
Meilir has also previously represented the Cymru North, playing in the Wales final between Cymru North and Cymru South.
The game will be played at Colwyn Bay’s, Llanelian Road Ground, on Saturday, 3 September.
The Republic of Ireland won the first match 2-1.
The games are in preparation for the UEFA Regions Cup. The Cymru North will be representing Wales in the tournament in October. Wales will be in Group 4 with Sweden, Czech Republic and Northern Ireland (who will host the games).
Cymru North squad:
Rob Dascalu (CPD Llanuwchllyn), Ryan Cain (CPD Felinheli), Chris Cathrall (Guilsfield), Jordan Carrington (Colwyn Bay), Sam Downey (Colwyn Bay), Jamie Cumming (Ruthin Town), Osian Davies (Ruthin Town), Callum Parry (CPD Porthmadog), Matty Hill (Colwyn Bay), Dylan Allshorn (Colwyn Bay), Guto Hughes (CPD Felinheli), Cameron Darling (Colwyn Bay), Khyam Wyton (Llansantffraid), Leon Doran (Llanrwst), Sam Rickett (Ruthin Town), Cai Roberts (Llangefni Town), Meilir Williams (CPD Porthmadog), Rhys Williams (CPD Porthmadog), Dan Cox (Ruthin Town).
