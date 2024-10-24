PORTHMADOG host one of their main promotion rivals, CPD Y Rhyl 1879, at the Traeth on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
Last weekend both sides were up against Cymru North opposition in the Welsh Cup but for both clubs this is, without doubt, the big one.
A win for Port on Saturday will see the gap between the two clubs open to seven points while a victory for the opponents will see Port’s lead reduced to a single point. Such is the effect of a six pointer.
The two clubs have already faced each other in a League Cup tie at Rhyl’s Belle Vue ground.
Port played with 10 men from the 28 minute when Tom Hilditch was dismissed but went on to win in a penalty shoot-out.
Hilditch will again be missing on Saturday, so Port must look to others to provide the goal power.
Rhys Alun’s five goals have all come in league matches and he will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday as will Danny Brookwell and Ashley Owen.