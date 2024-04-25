PORTHMADOG FC have named their new manager after they parted ways with Steve Williams by mutual consent.
The board have moved to appoint Chris Jones, former manager at Prestatyn and AFC Knowsley.
They posted: “We extend a warm welcome to the Traeth to this experienced coach and look forward to seeing him leading the club’s re-building programme.”
Whilst at Prestatyn he guided the club to a very creditable 6th place in the 2022/23 season, having taken the reins following a season where the club had only avoided relegation when Bangor City withdrew.
In the same season Prestatyn also reached the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup.
Previous to this he spent a three-year spell as manager of Cheshire Football League club AFC Knowsley where, in only his second season, the club won the Division 1 title.
A highlight of his time with AFC Knowsley was a 14-month unbeaten run.
His previous experience also includes being head coach with Active Soccer, U-21 Coach at Bootle and academy coach with Burnley.
His coaching qualifications include the UEFA ‘B’ Licence and a Coaching & Management Degree from the Universal Centre of Sport.
Jones said: “Delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Porthmadog.
“After speaking with Phil, Craig and others involved at the club the project really excited me.
“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming weeks and getting started."