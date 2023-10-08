Porthmadog manager Craig Papirnyk has announced that his assistant manager Ben Ogilvy (right) “has stepped away from his role with the management team”and is leaving for Australia.
Craig was fulsome in his praise for Ben’s contribution since returning to the club he played for from 2008 to 2010, saying of him: “I would like to thank him for all his help, contributions and support over the past few seasons.
He has been a great help to me and that play-off final will live long in the memory! Ben definitely played his part in helping us achieve promotion.
“Thanks for everything Ben and good luck with whatever comes next for you.”