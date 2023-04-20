PORTHMADOG suffered some “real highs and really bad lows” on their return to tier two football, finishing 11th in the table.
JD Cymru North survival was the aim at the start of the campaign and that was achieved a few weeks ago and now they have the final of the Welsh Blood Service Cup (North) to look forward to against Colwyn Bay at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
Manager Craig Papirnyk has shared his thoughts on a difficult season.
He said: “It’s been a hell of a journey; we’ve had some real highs and some really bad lows – more so in all honesty!
“However, we remain in Tier 2, we have a cup final to look forward to and I for one couldn’t be happier for this club, its supporters and hard-working volunteers.
“The season has been difficult, key players getting injured at the same time, who have then struggled for a long periods to regain match fitness and some have literally just been getting by from week to week. Not ideal, especially at this level.
“It started to show after Christmas, heavy legs, but not through lack of fitness or trying but physically unable to get back to the levels required simply down to the fact injuries and niggles continued to hinder so many of our boys,
“The fact most of the squad only had a two-week break from the previous season speaks volumes, they all now need that rest and recovery and time away to reflect.”
He added: “My job is to continue rebuilding the squad, improving in areas we need so we can look to push on next season to compete further up the table.
“But I thank my players for achieving our objective. To a man they have dug deep and produced when we most needed it, they turn up no matter what, they have been a credit to the club all season and have never given up on the objective.
“We’ve had some great results, produced some top performances and there have been lots of positives for this squad, the players will have learnt so much this season.
“I would like to thank everyone involved with the club, the loyal supporters who travel away and to the hundreds that come to the Traeth every week. You are the heart beat that keeps the club going and I hope it long continues.
“To the board, volunteers and everyone I thank you so much for everything you do.
“What a club we have, let’s all go together now to the cup final at Maes Tegid, enjoy the occasion and celebrate what has ultimately been a successful first season back at Tier 2.”