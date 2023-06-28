Porthmadog manager Craig Papirnyk has announced his retained list of players for the 2023/24 season.
The names include club stalwarts Josh Banks, Iddon Price, Cai Jones, Ifan Emlyn, Meilir Williams and Stuart Rogers.
Players who will start their second season at the Traeth having impressed last season; Nathan Williams and Tom Mahoney.
Young players who have already made their mark; keeper Morgan Jones, Cian Pritchard, Iolo Thomas, Gruff Ellis, Kian Hughes and Jason Banks.
Papirnyk (pictured) added: “In addition we will have new players to announce in the coming days / weeks.”
A number of players have left the club.
Cai Parry and Harri Hughes have re-joined Nantlle Vale, Ben Fisher has returned to Barmouth, Marcus Banks has rejoined Pwllheli, Gerwyn Williams has returned to Dolgellau, and Alex Boss has also decided to leave.
Papirnyk said: “I would like to thank all of these players for their contributions during their time with us and wish them all the best in the future.”