Porthmadog manager Steve Williams has added another two new faces to his squad as he strives to guide his charges away from the drop zone.
Steffan Gittins joins from Bolton Lads and Girls whilst Jacob Barratt makes the move from Runcorn Town.
Williams said: “Having come through the academy system at Aberystwyth, Steff who is a left sided attacker has been playing these last three seasons within the Cymru North with Penrhyncoch and Gresford.
“Jacob is another attacker that has a wealth of experience within the Welsh system having previously played for Denbigh Town, Mold and Gresford.
“I’m made up to finally being able to confirm the signings of Steff and Jacob as we’ve been waiting for international clearance for both players these last couple of weeks.
“Both will bolster the squad and add to our attacking options.
“Both are creative players with an eye for goal and know the league well.
"Both will go straight into the squad against Mold this weekend."
Mold Alex will be the visitors to the Traeth on Saturday for another vital Cymru North fixture.
The Alex are having an outstanding season lying just outside a top three that have dominated the league this season.
Already they have inflicted a heavy defeat on Port over at Parc Alyn and they come to this game on the back of four wins in their last five league fixtures.
They will provide really difficult opposition in the first of two successive home fixtures as Port attempt to break a sequence of poor results.
Unlucky not to take a share of the points in the last two, there are positives to take as goals have re-appeared following a very lean spell.
After netting just once in four performances, Port have scored four in the last two, with Danny Brookwell netting in both.