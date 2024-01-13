Porthmadog manager Steve Williams made two additions to the squad before today's JD Cymru North game at Prestatyn.
Keeper Oliver Farebrother and forward Rob Jones both made the starting 11 for the clash at Bastion Gardens
Williams said: "I’m pleased to announce the next new signing of this transfer window.
"Oliver Farebrother joins us from Chirk. He is someone that we have been monitoring for a while and is keen to progress and will fit into the squad perfectly.
"He is an assured goalkeeper that ticks all the boxes and trained well with the squad this week.
"He knows the league well and will hit the ground running.
"Young Alex (Ward-Jones) has been unbelievable since coming into the squad but I want to create a culture where competition for places runs across the whole squad and looking forward to seeing both push each on for the reminder of the season.
"I’d also like to thank Chirk for the smooth transfer."
He added: "Rob Jones joins the club with a wealth of experience of the Welsh system.
"He is someone that knows the league well and someone that I know will deliver what I’m looking for on and off the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him.
"I’ve had long conversations with him this week and we are both on the same wavelength when it comes to what I want to achieve with the club and wants to be a part of that moving forward. He also knows a few of the lads within the squad so will settle in immediately."