Porthmadog 5 NFA 2
Ardal North West
CRISIS?....what crisis? Port supporters could have been forgiven for expecting their team to be a bit off-colour today in the wake of the disappointing and totally unexpected departure of manager Chris Jones, writes Treflyn Jones.
Such was not the case, however, and it was certainly the home side that did the bulk of the advancing during the opening 20 minutes or so.
Indeed, as early as the fifth minute, a close range effort by Tom Hilditch required the first of several last ditch saves by NFA keeper Scott Williams.
Three minutes later, however, Port made the breakthrough when a fine cross by Danny Brookwell to the far post was headed home by Cai Jones.
Port were piling on the pressure and the second goal duly arrived in the 17th minute. From a short corner on the left flank, Cai Jones delivered a lovely back-heel pass to the marauding Rhys Alun who evaded his marker before volleying forcefully past Williams.
Barely two minutes later, 2-0 became 3-0 when Tom Hilditch`s lobbed pass found Brookwell who beat the close attention of two defenders before firing left-footed beyond the diving Williams into the corner.
NFA started to find their feet close to the half-hour mark and began to create some dangerous moves on the counter. A good-looking Port attack broke down and NFA broke away with impressive pace, Antonio Jacovelli rolling the ball to Cammron Morris who dispatched the ball with power past Farebrother to make it 3-1.
It was now NFA’s turn to turn on the style and this they did with some flowing moves which often featured the excellent 17-year-old Owen Herbert who truly caught the eye.
Fortunately for Port, the home strikers still had an eye for goal and a great far post header by Tom Hilditch from a beautifully flighted cross by Nathan Williams flew past Williams and ensured that interim manager Trystan Davies could enjoy his half-time Earl Grey.
If Port thought that the second half would be a cake-walk, they were in for something of a rude awakening as the boys from Rhyl reduced the arrears again when referee Colin Dukes ruled that the rather unfortunate Gruff Ellis had brought down one of NFA’s men in the area. Chris Durkin slammed the ball successfully past the wrong-footed Farebrother.
At this stage, Port were making heavy weather of things and NFA were giving as good as they got until the gritty determination of Hilditch, on the flank this time, got him away from two defenders before crossing to Rhys Alun who squeezed the ball past Scott Williams on 76` minutes to ensure a happy ending for Trystan Davies men and propel the men of Y Traeth to the top of the league.