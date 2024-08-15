PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones and his assistant Marc Seddon are to leave the club.
Club officials expressed their deep shock and disappointment on receiving the news. The news was totally unexpected, leaving the board with huge decisions to make.
They would however like to place on record their appreciation of the hard work put in during pre-season, in the build-up and putting the squad together.
Chris Jones has accepted an offer in his home area which is connected to his daily work in football coaching.
Events, though disappointing, will not deter the club in its aim to go all out for promotion and, in the words of the chairman, Phil Jones: “No individual is bigger than the club and the board will move to appoint a new manager as soon as possible. The immediate aim of the club is unchanged, seeking three points on Saturday.”
This will be done with the Development Team manager and ‘B’ Licence coach, Trystan Davies in charge.