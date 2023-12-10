This was such an important game for both teams today as they were playing for a place in the quarter final of the Welsh Cup, writes TREFLYN JONES.
Porthmadog 0 Buckley Town 2, JD Welsh Cup
Therefore, for followers of Port, our defeat as well as the manner of it was a bitter disappointment.
Port started quite well, as they so often do, and the stiff breeze at their backs appeared to be advantageous for the most part during the first period.
Several good looking attacks were set up by the hosts whilst Buckley looked rather dangerous on the break. During the opening minutes, Shaun Cavanagh’s effort from just outside the box went narrowly over the bar and a strong shot inside the box by Danny Brookwell was charged down.
Just short of the 15 minute mark, there occurred something of a turning point when Cai Jones was felled by a bad tackle by Buckley’s Callum Humphries who was a very lucky boy to escape with only a yellow card. Cai had to leave the action and his enforced absence was sorely felt in terms of Port’s inability to maintain their early dominance.
Port still had time to take advantage of the wind, however, and a long and accurate clearance by Port keeper Alex Ward-Jones put Shaun Cavanagh clean through on goal.
He simply had to score but Ryan Goldston in the visitors’ goal did well to spread himself and saved Cav’s firm shot with his legs.
Tom Mahoney also unleashed a tremendous shot on the turn but Goldston again did well to divert it for a corner.
Port’s defence at this stage was seldom under serious pressure beyond a few corner kicks and one wildly optimistic claim for a penalty after the merest ‘coming together’ in the Port box.
So, it remained goalless at the end of the first half. Would Port live to rue their profligacy? Yes!
In the second period, Port’s overall performance was unimaginably dire. Even the usually majestic Morgan Owen was off-colour. You can make excuses till the cows come home about the unfortunate absence of Telor Williams and Rhys Alun and the blatant time-wasting and play-acting of Buckley which was left totally unpunished by the referee.
Ultimately, Port were downright poor and Buckley wanted it more than they did.
On 59 minutes, a left footed corner by Buckley was swung high into the six yard area with Alex electing to stay on his line.
The power of Callum Humphries’ towering header was too much for the young custodian to handle as he could only parry it back into the striker’s path for him to head home at the second attempt.
Port huffed and puffed but produced only one chance of note which was scrambled to safety off the goal-line after a good run by Brookwell.
Then, with some 20 minutes remaining, Buckley had one foot in the next round when a low cross was easily converted by Liam Driscoll.
The manner of defeat was hard to take. From having the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half, we were a mere shadow of CPD Porthmadog in the second period.
It was nice, however, to see local youngsters Zak Pike and Elis Puw having an extended run-out and giving it their all. Perhaps these two will blossom in time? I rather believe they will!
Manager Craig Papirnyk summed it all up at the end when he said: “Absolutely gutted for CPD Porthmadog and its supporters today, great chance to progress to the quarter final of the Welsh Cup but we fell well short, not good enough.
“All credit to Asa Hamilton and his side, fully deserved.
“I congratulate him and wish him and the club a favourable draw.”
Next Friday, Porthmadog return to league action at high-flying Fflint with a 7.30pm start. Let`s hope for a better performance there.
Porthmadog: Alex Ward-Jones (GK), Morgan Owen, Josh Banks , Nathan Williams, Gruff Ellis ,Caio Evans, Tom Mahoney, Shaun Cavanagh, Cai Jones (Zak Pike 19`), Iddon Price (Elis Puw 57`), Danny Brookwell. Unused subs :- Craig Papyrnik, Mabon Owen, Iwan Havelock Yellow cards :- Gruff Ellis (48`), Danny Brookwell (73`).
• Before the start of Saturday’s game, a minute’s silence was impeccably observed in memory of Huw Trefor Jones who played for Port during the late 1950s and early 60s.
Indeed, he was in the Port team which lifted the Amateur Cup for the second time when they defeated Peritus (Bangor University and Normal College combined) in front of several thousands at Farrar Road in the 1957/58 season.
Having hung up his boots, he was a vice- president and trustee of the club. He was also a PE teacher to many of us at Ysgol Eifionydd for some 20 years before teaching maths and careers.