Porthmdaog 3 Menai Bridge 0
Ardal North West
ON a cold night at Y Traeth, Port’s lowest crowd of the season to date (not bad at 181) witnessed a league encounter between second from top of the table versus second from bottom, writes Treflyn Jones.
The visitors played rather well considering their league standing and the overall standard of their play is testimony perhaps to the depth of talent within the Ardal North West League.
Port badly needed another win on Tuesday evening and this they achieved without too many anxious moments.
Porthmadog were quickly out of the blocks and took the lead after only three minutes.
Jake Jones found Brookwell in space and he put top-scorer Tom Hilditch clean through on goal.
The striker`s close range shot was blocked by the Tigers` keeper Caron Hughes but the high rebound fell kindly into the path of the creative Kurtis Pearson whose header went wide of a defender on the line for a welcome early lead for the men in black and red.
There followed a period of heavy pressure on the visitors` goal as Port forced four consecutive corners – all of them dangerous left-footed inswingers by Brookwell which caused considerable consternation in the Porthaethwy back-line.
The impetus then swung in the Tigers` favour as they too managed to force three corner kicks which were well dealt with.
However, former Port stalwart Jamie McDaid was often a danger both centrally and down the left flank.
Indeed, on the quarter-hour mark, said player created for himself a good scoring chance only to be thwarted by a fine last ditch tackle by Port full-back Jake Jones.
Around the half hour mark, the visitors were giving as good as they got with their quick passing movements and Port were truly under pressure at times without forcing Farebrother into a serious save.
Port`s worries were eased considerably after 40 minutes when Brookwell seized possession from a defender on the right wing.
His chest high cross was aimed at the unmarked Hilditch near the far post and his masterfully controlled volley hit the back of the net.
The second half did little to warm the hands and feet of the Traeth faithful as it proved to be a largely dull and rather untidy affair as Port, at times, drifted unexpectedly into a condition known as long-ball-itis.
Menai Bridge, however, deserve credit for their determination in trying to get back into the game and the Port defence had to be alert to keep the Tigers at bay.
Mercifully, things brightened up a bit as a spectacle during the last 15 minutes.
Port substitute John Littlemore was sent clean through on goal but he was driven wide by a defender and his tame shot trickled into the hands of substitute keeper Kian Owen.
But, the same attacker did very well indeed a few minutes later as his 25-yard thunderbolt cannoned off the crossbar.
Port were by now enjoying more space up front as the Borth boys pushed up in an attempt to salvage something, and another replacement, Jamie Jones, came close but his shot came off the legs of the onrushing Kian Owen.
Then, it was Littlemore`s turn again as as he attempted to side-foot home from a good position but it went straight into the keeper`s arms.
Finally, three minutes into injury time, Jamie Jones put the game well and truly to bed as he was put through by a splendid back-header by Cai Jones before rounding the keeper to tap home.
3-0 it ended and Port are now on 46 points, a mere point behind leaders Rhyl who have a game in hand.
Next Saturday, Port are back at Y Traeth to confront a fearsome opponent in the shape of Llannefydd who inflicted upon them their heaviest defeat of the season on 14 December. `Revenge is a dish best served cold!` Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30pm.