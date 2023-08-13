A goal just nine minutes from the end settled this match, as Port were heading for a deserved draw in difficult conditions, with a swirling wind not making it easy for either team, writes Dylan Rees.
Airbus 2 Porthmadog 1, JD Cymru North
Airbus, one of the favourites for the title, started brightly with an effort by Craig Lindfield on the volley just past the post. A further threat to the Port goal followed but Kaiden Cooke failed to connect with a cross from the left.
Misfortune struck Port after just 21 minutes when goalkeeper Matty Wallace was forced to leave the field when he suffered a recurrence of the leg injury he had picked up against Chirk AAA on Tuesday evening and was replaced by Meilir Ellis.
As the half wore on Port gradually grew into the match and on 26 minutes Caio Evans’ effort from the left of the box threatened but was cleared by the Airbus defence at the cost of a corner.
On 28 minutes keeper Ellis was called into action with a shot from Joe Palmer well saved.
Port were now enjoying a good period and, on 32 minutes, Danny Brookwell broke through the Airbus defence but his effort went narrowly wide of the goal.
The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half time, Craig Lindfield netting after the initial attempt had been parried by Ellis.
Port started the second half brightly but found a well organised and solid Airbus defence in no mood to concede.
After 57 minutes the Port management team decided it was time for some changes with Stuart Rogers and Gruff Ellis being introduced to replace Tom Mahoney and Iddon Price.
Airbus went close on 67 minutes when Tyler McManus broke free but his pass went across the goal and the Port defence was able to clear to safety.
The visitors remained very much in the game and on 71 minutes a through ball by Morgan Owen put the home defence under serious pressure.
His pass found Brookwell who was brought down in the penalty area.
After much protesting by the Airbus goalkeeper, Morgan Owen slotted home the penalty to the delight of the Port supporters.
The breakthrough made Port more determined to find the winning goal, but it was Airbus’ Joe Palmer who came closest with a header.
But with the game entering the final 10 minutes Airbus restored their lead, substitute Sam Baker with an unstoppable effort from outside the box.
Airbus seemed to settle for the slender lead and Port pushed ahead in the closing minutes in an effort to restore parity.
Gruff Ellis with a header and Cai Jones who narrowly failed to apply a touch to a Brookwell cross came closest to finding an equaliser.
This was the last of the action and though it was another strong performance from Port they suffered another narrow defeat in a difficult away fixture.
Airbus may have been relegated following a difficult season in the Cymru Premier but the club have always been a force to be reckoned with at Cymru North level.
That will be the case again this season and a visit to the Hollingsworth Group Stadium will be one of the more challenging games of the season.
Port host Guilsfield at the Traeth on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.