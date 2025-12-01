Porthmadog 5 Llangefni Town 2
Ardal North West
AT the end of a surprisingly one-sided match against fellow title contenders, Port ran out very worthy winners after turning in a polished performance, writes Treflyn Jones.
This may sound churlish but it was ultimately disappointing to see Llangefni scoring two late goals with as many goal attempts throughout the entire match as these two consolations flattered the visitors to a rather ridiculous extent.
Port were immediately on to the front foot on a wet afternoon and Danny Brookwell came close to opening the scoring after six minutes with a low shot from 10 yards after good work down the right flank by Sion Williams.
Five minutes later, however, Port drew first blood. An excellent move involving Caio Evans and Shaun Cavanagh found Cai Jones in the box and his delightful back heel found Liam Morris in space to sidefoot expertly past Cefni keeper Oliver Jones.
From there, it was all Port for the remainder of the half and Brookwell and Sion Williams (twice) came close to extending the hosts` lead.
Then, Liam Morris came desperately close as his firm shot thundered off the post with Jones beaten all ends up.
A minute later, Port doubled their money when Jones punched out a corner in rather tame fashion and Port`s full back Jack Rimmer gratefully tapped home a low half-volley.
Port could have made it three before the break but Cavanagh’s close range shot was magnificently saved by Jones.
At the start of the second period, Port showed that they were in no mood at all to relinquish their firm grip on the game as two fine shots from distance by Ryan Williams and substitute Rhys Alun respectively were saved by the busy keeper.
On 55 minutes, however, the men in black and red found themselves 3-0 up courtesy of a wonderful strike by Cavanagh.
After great work by Rhys Alun, Cai Jones, Ryan Williams and Liam Morris, Cavanagh let fly from 25 yards and his curling shot swerved into the top corner. Truly one of the best goals for many a long season at Y Traeth.
A minute later, a timely interception by Ryan Williams put Rhys Alun clean through and he made no mistake as he blasted past Jones to bring the tally to an impressive 4-0 for Port.
Port thereafter took their foot off the pedal just a little and Ifan Mansoor, in the 73rd minute, ran well before stroking the ball past an under-worked Josh Cooke with Cefni`s first goal attempt of the entire match. 4-1.
Not to worry! A couple of minutes later, Port’s Gruff Ellis stooped to head home a corner kick by Rhys Alun for 5-1. Liam Morris nearly made it six but his strong 20 yard drive was well-saved.
It was Llangefni who had the last word when a shot was initially saved low down by Cooke before Mansoor slammed home the rebound to make the final score 5-2.
Port remain in second place on 31 points, just one point behind table-toppers Bangor.
Next Saturday, Port will travel to Nantporth Stadium in Bangor to confront their number one bogey team Trearddur Bay, who are currently in sixth position, in a league encounter with a 2.30pm kick off.
