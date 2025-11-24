Porthmadog 3 Port Talbot Town 2
JD Welsh Cup
THE faithfuls at Y Traeth on Saturday witnessed a battle of the Ports, and, at the end of a five-goal thriller, it was Porthmadog who took the spoils albeit by the skin of their teeth, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog twice came back from behind and the game will be fondly remembered by debutant Liam Morris who guided home two late goals to send Port into the last 16.
The first action of note came in the fifth minute when an inswinging corner by Porthmadog’s Danny Brookwell was headed over the bar by Jake Jones but it was the South Walians who drew first blood on the quarter hour mark when a header from a corner on the left was relayed to Jordan Edwards who calmly headed home into the corner of the net to put Port Talbot in front.
It was pretty much even-stevens during this first period.
Porthmadog’s Sam Reynolds headed over when well placed. Then, the creative Shaun Cavanagh fluffed his lines somewhat when he put in a rather tame shot straight into the arms of Christopher Curtis.
On the half hour mark, however, the Traeth men drew level.
A clever pass into the box by Brookwell was well controlled by Cai Jones who tapped the ball over the onrushing keeper to make matters all square at the break.
The second half started badly for the North Walians.
After only five minutes Michel Morris’ firm volley from 20 yards seemed to be well-covered by Port custodian Josh Cooke but somehow, due to the sheer power of the shot, it cannoned off his left glove into the net.
Despite being 2-1 down, it was still anybody’s game as both teams took their turn to attack.
Finally, on 82 minutes, Porthmadog drew level.
After great work by Brookwell, his pass to Morris was calmly controlled before he beat his marker and slotted home beautifully all along the deck.
On 90 minutes, Port Talbot sent in a free kick which was well gathered by Cooke from underneath his bar.
Two minutes later Port Talbot`s keeper dropped a high cross and was very fortunate to retrieve the situation with Rhys Alun breathing down his neck.
With the clock displaying 96 minutes and with penalties looming, the hosts snatched a great winner.
Port counter-attacked with pace and Rhys Alun did ever so well to bide his time before releasing Morris who expertly placed another left-footer beyond Curtis to send Porthmadog into dreamland and the fourth round of the Welsh Cup for the first time in many a season.
Port host fellow title-contenders Llangefni at Y Traeth for a league encounter on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.